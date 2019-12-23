Albania 2020 🇦🇱 Which jury members messed with the results?

ALBANIA – Elvana fans are furious after the favourite fo FESTIVALI I KENGES came 2nd and lost the ticket to Rotterdam. The comments in the social media are mostly against Arilena and the international jury members, accusing them of messing with the domestic taste.

But is this true?

Although the Albanian national broadcaster hasn’t mention anything about the jury votes, there are information about their votes. It seems that the three international jury members (Dimitris Kontopolos, Christer Bjorkman and Felix Bergsson favoured Elvana giving her the maximum points.

It seems, according to the information reaching oikotimes.com that Arilena was voted by the two local jury members who also ranked Elvana as lower as possible.

Therefore it is clear that Elvana was misjudged by the Albanian jury members and not by the international ones as accused all over the web.

The most interesting aspects of the detailed results is the contrast between the international jurors (Björksman, Kontopoulos and Bergsonn) and the Albanian jurors. Indeed, all three international jurors ranked “Me Tana” first, whereas the two Albanian jurors ranked Elvana Gjata’s performance 5th (for Pietro) and 11th (for Minga), scores which prevented it from reaching the first place. However, the actual winner, “Shaj”, managed to create a good consensus within the jury, being in everyone’s podium, 2nd on average. Will it be true in the bigger contest too? (source: escxtra.com)

ALBANIA 2020 🇦🇱 FESTIVALI I KËNGËS FINAL

R/O PARTICIPANT(S) SONG TITLE RESULT 6 Arilena Ara "Shaj" 1 10 Elvana Gjata "Me tana" 2 2 Sara Bajraktari "Ajër" 3 1 Valon Shehu "Kutia e Pandorës" 3 Robert Berisha "Ajo nuk është unë" 4 Tiri Gjoci "Me gotën bosh" 5 Bojken Lako "Malaseen" 7 Gena "Shqiponja e lirë" 8 Kamela Islamaj "Më ngjyros" 9 Albërie Hadërgjonaj "Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua" 11 Olta Boka "Botë për dy" 12 Era Rusi "Eja merre"