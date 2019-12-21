Albania 2020 🇦🇱 Festivali i Këngës finalists decided – who’s your favourite?

ALBANIA – The 2019 edition Festivali i Këngës is ongoing. Tonight the second semi-final concluded with the announcement of the finalists, who will compete on December 22nd for the ticket to Rotterdam.
We remind you that the results at Festivali i Song 58 are exclusively determined by the jury vote in which apart from two domestic music professionals, Dimitris Kontopoulos is involved and we have long been informed that he will be among its members. Jury members, Christer Bjorkman (producer of Melodifestivalen and Head of the Swedish Mission) and Felix Bergsson (Head of the Icelandic Delegation).
-
Eurovision 2020 - Alberie Hadergjonaj - Ku ta gjej dike ta dua ( Live Fest 58) [19 Dhjetor 2019]
-
Arilena Ara "Shaj” | Festivali i Këngës 58 (Semi Final 2) | Live Performance
-
Eurovision 2020 - Albania - Elvana Gjata "Me tana" (Festivali i Këngës 58, First Semi-Final - Live)
-
LIVE HD 60FPS | Era Rusi - Eja Merre | Festivali i Këngës 58 SF2 (Albania Eurovision 2020)
-
Gena - "Shqiponja e lirë" (FiK 58)
-
LIVE HD 60FPS | Olta Boka - Botë Për Dy | Festivali i Këngës 58 SF2 (Albania Eurovision 2020)
-
Eurovision 2020 - Robert Berisha - Ajo nuk eshte une ( Live Fest 58) [20 Dhjetor 2019]
-
Sara Bajraktari - Ajër
-
LIVE HD 60FPS | Tiri Gjoci - Me Gotën Bosh | Festivali i Këngës 58 (Albania Eurovision 2020)
-
Valon Shehu - Kutia e Pandores #Fest58 Nata 2
As you may already know in the finale of Festivali i Song 58 will be featured as a guest the unique Eleni Foureira, who through Instagram has shown her preferences for the festival winner and is none other than Elvana Gjata!
- Sara Bajraktari – Ajër
- Kamela Islamaj – Më ngjyros
- Bojken Lako – Malaseen
- Elvana Gjata – Me tana
- Albërie Hadërgjonaj – Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua
- Tiri Gjoci – Me goten bosh
- Olta Boka – Bote per dy
- Era Rusi – Eja merre
- Robert Berisha – Ajo nuk eshte une
- Gena – Shqiponja e Lire
- Arilena Ara – Shaj
- Valon Sheku – Kutia e Pandores