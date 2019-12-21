Albania 2020 🇦🇱 Festivali i Këngës finalists decided – who’s your favourite?

ALBANIA – The 2019 edition Festivali i Këngës is ongoing. Tonight the second semi-final concluded with the announcement of the finalists, who will compete on December 22nd for the ticket to Rotterdam.

We remind you that the results at Festivali i Song 58 are exclusively determined by the jury vote in which apart from two domestic music professionals, Dimitris Kontopoulos is involved and we have long been informed that he will be among its members. Jury members, Christer Bjorkman (producer of Melodifestivalen and Head of the Swedish Mission) and Felix Bergsson (Head of the Icelandic Delegation).

As you may already know in the finale of Festivali i Song 58 will be featured as a guest the unique Eleni Foureira, who through Instagram has shown her preferences for the festival winner and is none other than Elvana Gjata!

  • Sara Bajraktari – Ajër
  • Kamela Islamaj – Më ngjyros
  • Bojken Lako – Malaseen
  • Elvana Gjata – Me tana
  • Albërie Hadërgjonaj – Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua
  • Tiri Gjoci – Me goten bosh
  • Olta Boka – Bote per dy
  • Era Rusi – Eja merre
  • Robert Berisha – Ajo nuk eshte une
  • Gena – Shqiponja e Lire
  • Arilena Ara – Shaj
  • Valon Sheku – Kutia e Pandores
