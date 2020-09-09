Advantages Of Low-Carbon Heating Over a Gas Boiler

Across the world, low-carbon heating systems are replacing gas boilers in an attempt to tackle the escalating climate crisis and provide a more sustainable and safe form of indoor heating. Although low carbon heating system does virtually the same thing as gas boilers, an important aspect of what they do is to lower the impact on the environment. According to Jenny Campbell at Prominence Support, a boiler cover provider ‘’For years, we have been dependent on fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal to heat our home and water, and today, it accounts for as much as 30% of all energy-related carbon emissions’’, she continues ‘’By going with low carbon heating system instead of boilers, we could reduce carbon emissions drastically’’ but that’s just one part of it.

1. Lower Running Costs

Low carbon heating is cheaper than combustion-based systems. Not only do you enjoy more energy efficiency, but you also save more on energy long term. Despite the initial cost of procuring and setting up low-carbon heating sources, this environmental investment can save on costs running into thousands yearly. With heat pumps, for example, you can get back up to three or four units back from every unit of electricity used. This is very important in the transition to low-carbon heating.

2. Requires Less Maintenance

Low carbon systems require less maintenance compared to gas boiler systems. Gas boiler systems have to be checked regularly and far more frequently than low carbon heating, in fact up to once yearly. You don’t have to worry anymore about taking a boiler cover as you expect your boiler to breakdown frequently. Low carbon systems need to be checked by professionals every other 3 to 5 years.

3. Safer to Use

Low-carbon heating is much safer than gas boilers. While natural gas may be highly efficient, in the wrong scenario, it can be highly dangerous. If there is any leak in the gas lines that transport the gas from supply to the boiler, your home can become a risky place to be in. Not only is gas dangerous to breathe in, but fires can start easily as well.

4. Reduced Carbon Emissions

Low carbon heating helps with carbon emission reduction while it efficiently converts energy to heat. For instance, water source heat pumps can reach as much as 600% efficiency. Low carbon heating systems can be thought of as the central component of the drive for decarbonization of energy. They provide impactful technology that benefits our world and make it safer and more sustainable for us to live in.

5. Provide Heating and Cooling

Low carbon heaters can reverse the heating process and act as AC units, while gas boilers can’t. Air to air heat pumps are low to zero-carbon heating systems that can be conveniently switched to cooling in hot summers.

6. Long Life-Span

Low carbon heating systems tend to last relatively long, in some cases as much as 50 years, Although, generally, the average lifespan is between 14 to 15 years. This means they can provide a steady source of heat reliably for a long period of time.

Conclusion

These advantages of low-carbon heating indicate that they are a smart investment that will benefit you greatly in the long run. While there may be large upfront costs, over the course of running the system, costs are less on your energy bills compared to gas boilers. You will find that it is absolutely worth it. Most importantly, this could signal the most important move you will make as you transition to green energy solutions.

