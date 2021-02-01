A Complete Guide to Buy and Sell Bitcoins

Modern technology has changed the world to a great extent. It has digitalized everything, and one of them is currency. Fiat currency has been replaced by virtual currency. One of the top digital currencies is bitcoin. Bitcoin can not only be used as a medium of exchange, but you can also make profits by buying and selling them online. There are several important aspects related to buying and selling bitcoins that you need to know about, and some of them are listed below.

Set Up a Bitcoin Wallet

No matter if you want to buy or sell bitcoins, the first thing you need to do is set up a bitcoin wallet. A bitcoin wallet is a virtual locker to store bitcoins and make bitcoin transactions. There are different types of bitcoin wallets; web wallets, desktop wallets, mobile wallets, etc., and each type have different features and functions. If you make bitcoin transactions frequently, you must choose a web-based wallet as it is highly accessible and can be used anywhere via the Internet.

If your priority is the security for your bitcoins, then you must go for cold wallets as they are offline. Being offline helps them stay protected from hackers and cyberattacks. It is necessary to understand the functions of a bitcoin wallet as only then would you be able to choose a wallet that fits your needs and requirements.

Use Cash to Buy Bitcoin

If you don’t have enough knowledge about online payment methods but want to buy bitcoins, you can do it with cash too. One of the simplest ways to buy bitcoins is by buying them with cash. If you want to buy bitcoins with cash, you cannot do it on online exchanges as they only offer online payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, etc. For cash purchases, you will have to buy bitcoins face to face. Another way to get bitcoins is by getting paid in bitcoins. There are several jobs where you get paid in bitcoins; it is a great way to acquire some bitcoins without any investment.

Transfer Bitcoins to the Wallet

Once you have bought or acquired bitcoins, the next thing you need to do is transferring them to your wallet. You cannot use the bitcoins without transferring them to your wallet, so it is a crucial step. It is quite simple to transfer bitcoins as all you need to do is put in the wallet address and transfer the bitcoins. It takes few seconds to transfer the bitcoins to the wallet, and once the transfer is completed, you can use them to make transactions all over the world.

Trade Bitcoins

After receiving the bitcoins in the wallet, you can do anything with them, but one of the most common uses of bitcoin is trading. Trading refers to buying and selling of bitcoins, and you can do it efficiently through online exchanges. There are different online exchanges, and you can easily create an account on any of them. Trading bitcoins on bitcoin exchanges are not free, so you need to pay specific fees or charges. You can earn massive profits with bitcoin trading as if you follow the market closely; you can easily buy bitcoins at low prices and sell them at high prices.

Spend the Bitcoins

There is no use in buying bitcoins if you don’t know how to spend them. So, now, if you have learned to buy bitcoins, you must be aware of the ways in which you can spend them. There are several ways to spend bitcoins, as with its increasing popularity, numerous people have started accepting bitcoins payments. There are different ecommerce websites where you can buy different goods and services with bitcoins.

If you love video games, you will be happy to know that you can also buy video games with bitcoins. Some of the top video game developers, such as Microsoft, accept bitcoin payments. The list of uses of bitcoins is too long, so if you do some research, you can find several other ways to spend bitcoins too.

To put it in a nutshell, with several applications and platforms being launched, it has become immensely easy to buy and sell bitcoins. All you need to do is enter the number of bitcoins you want to purchase and make the payment.