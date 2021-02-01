A Complete Guide to Begin with Bitcoin Wallets

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that is gaining immense popularity all over the world. Bitcoin has no physical appearance, so it is stored in digital bitcoin wallets. Bitcoin wallets are virtual lockers that you can use to keep them safe and making easy transactions. Most people don’t have enough knowledge about bitcoin wallets, which increases the risk for their crypto assets. So, you can get started here and read below to learn everything about bitcoin wallets.

Understand the Bitcoin Wallets

A bitcoin wallet is a device or software used to store bitcoin and to send and receive them. The wallet is linked with the blockchain ledger through which it allows users to make transactions. There are different types of bitcoin wallets, and you can use any of them according to your needs and requirements. You can access them on your mobile phone, desktop, or through a USB device too. Wallets are like a service that you use to make bitcoin transactions and store your private keys. It is crucial to have a bitcoin wallet, as, without it, you cannot make a transaction.

So, before you start using bitcoins, you need to set up a wallet so that you can access bitcoin easily. Every bitcoin wallet has a unique bitcoin address, which is used to send to receive bitcoins. There is a private key related to every bitcoin address, and you need to keep it safe as losing it means losing access to your wallet forever. There is no way to recover lost private keys and bitcoins. The best way to store private keys is offline as it will be protected from online threats such as hacking and phishing.

What Does a Private Key Mean?

If you have a debit card, you must have the pin code which you need to enter to use it. IN the same way, bitcoin wallets also have a password, and it is known as the private key. You cannot sing into the wallet without the private keys. A private key is a long and random combination of different letters and numbers. Whenever you open your bitcoin wallet, it will ask for the private key, and without it, you won’t be allowed to access the assets stored in it. You should never disclose the private key to anyone, as with it, anyone would be able to gain access to your bitcoins.

The private key is also used to generate the bitcoin address as when you set up a wallet, the private key is created first, and then a bitcoin address is created using the same key. It is irrefutable that the bitcoin address is generated from the private key, but it doesn’t mean that anyone could get your private key using the address. It is vital to have some backups for the private keys as it would allow you to create a new wallet even if you lose one, but if you lose the private key, there is no solution to it.

What are Various Types of Wallets?

Cold Wallets

A cold wallet is one of the most popular and widely-used bitcoin wallets. It is an offline wallet, which makes it safer as no hacker can enter into it. There are different types of cold wallets; paper wallets, hardware wallets, etc.

Hardware Wallets

Hardware wallets are storage devices in which the private keys are stored, and you can insert them into any computer to access the wallet. It is considered to be the safest way to store private keys as you can carry them everywhere with you, and there are zero risks of cyberthreats. You can insert them into any computer as there are entirely safe from all viruses and malware. So, you need not worry if you want to use a public computer to connect the hardware wallet.

Paper Bitcoin Wallets

As understood from the name itself, paper wallets are pieces of paper on which private keys are imprinted in the form of QR codes. It is not recommended to use them as they can easily be lost or destroyed. But if you are using them, you better create several copies so that even if you lose one, you can have others to access your wallet. To make a transaction using a paper wallet, you need to first transfer the bitcoins from it to any other digital wallet.