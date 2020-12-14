8 Reasons to Install a Home Water Filtration System

It is reasonable to believe that all municipal water is healthy and delicious, but that is not always true. New homeowners are often surprised to find that tap water has a chemical taste caused by disinfectants used to purify it, and water may contain minerals that affect the taste. Homes that use well water nearly always need a water filtering system to make water acceptable for household use. Fortunately, filtration experts offer custom solutions that will resolve a range of problems. In addition to producing tastier water, filters can save homeowners money, help protect appliances, and make cleaning easier. Softening water also leaves skin and hair in excellent condition.

1. Filtering Systems Eliminate Unwanted Substances

Homeowners using city water often choose to improve their water, but those who rely on wells have little choice. Without filtering equipment, the elements in water may render it nearly unusable. Many customers with wells install a whole-house reverse osmosis system to remove harmful substances. While it can also soften water, the equipment’s membrane can be damaged if it is constantly softening water.

With that in mind, many clients install both softeners and reverse osmosis equipment. They depend on experts like Aquarius Water Conditioning to help them choose equipment that can correct hard water, eliminate foul odors, and remove contaminants that include:

Chlorine: Municipalities often add chlorine to the water to purify it, but the process can result in an unpleasant taste. Chlorine can also damage appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Iron: This mineral can discolor surfaces and clothing as well as affect water’s taste. It may damage appliances and could signal the presence of bacteria.

Manganese: Water that includes manganese often leaves black or rusty-orange stains and can lead to health problems.

Tannins: Water containing tannins is easily recognizable by its yellowish-orange color. It can stain everything it touches and creates an unpleasant taste.

Arsenic: This dangerous compound may be present in home water. Arsenic has been linked to health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular disease and cancer. It is especially treacherous because there is no tell-tale odor or taste. Only professional tests will detect it.

2. Skin and Hair Look Better

Softening home water leaves skin prettier and hair looking more beautiful by removing minerals that leave a residue. Without harmful minerals, the skin picks up and holds moisture more easily. Hard water may contribute to dry, frizzy, dull hair. Soft water can help balance hair’s pH levels, which keeps it healthy. Both reverse osmosis systems and water softeners provide these benefits.

3. Cleaning Agents Are More Effective

Poor quality water can make cleaning a lot harder. Elements in hard water create stains that are nearly impossible to remove, and water leaves soap scum. Detergent and dish soap do not lather as easily.

Once water is treated, many routine housekeeping tasks take less time. Laundry and dishes do not have to constantly be rewashed because cleaning agents get them clean the first time. There is no need to constantly scrub tubs, showers, and faucets to get them shiny.

4. Drinking Water Tastes Better

Homeowners who dislike the smell or taste of their tap water often reach out to filtration specialists. Experts offer various types of equipment, making it easy for customers to create custom solutions. However, determining the best system can be confusing, especially if they have specific goals, like creating tasty drinking water.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends that homeowners consider the reasons they want filtering equipment before choosing. For example, a reverse osmosis system will improve the taste and quality of water and provide health benefits. A softener corrects hard water issues, improves taste, and removes many harmful elements in the process. Professionals can test the water to determine which works best in each situation.

5. Cooked Food Has More Flavor

Both reverse osmosis filters and softeners can improve food taste since each eliminates contaminants that affect food’s taste and smell. Clear, clean water enhances the flavor of dishes and drinks. Homeowners who are primarily concerned with the taste and quality of cooking and drinking water frequently choose under-sink reverse osmosis systems that serve their needs well.

6. A Filtering System Increases Property Values

According to a recent Forbes article, a whole-house water filtration system can significantly improve property values. There has been an increased concern about water quality all over the U.S., causing many people to try simple, inexpensive solutions that offer few benefits.

For example, millions of citizens buy filtering pitchers that need to be constantly refilled. While these small filters improve the taste of water, they do not make it safer. Consumers trying to guard their health also buy more than 14 billion gallons of bottled water annually. The FDA requires bottled water companies to comply with strict sanitation regulations, so the water is safe to drink, but there are health concerns associated with plastic use. As a result of this increased focus on clean, healthy water, house hunters are often happy to pay a premium for homes that include whole house filtration equipment.

7. Homeowners Save Money

Filtering systems can lower household expenses and save homeowners the cost of repairing and replacing pipes and appliances. Removing contaminants from the water helps preserve appliances and plumbing. Minerals in untreated water can form scaly deposits that damage pipes and fixtures, often resulting in expensive repairs. Dishwashers, water heaters, ice makers, coffee machines, and washing machines run more efficiently with treated water, and they last longer without mineral buildups.

During everyday cleaning, owners use less dish soap, detergent, and shampoo. Many can often switch to cold water and still get their clothes clean, which helps lower water-heating bills.

8. Clothing Looks Better and Lasts Longer

Washing clothes in hard water typically makes them look dingy over time, and no detergent can help. Colors also fade, and whites often become stained. Softening water brightens colors and leaves them feeling softer. Fabrics washed in water free of mineral deposits last longer and continue to look new.

Water filtration experts can provide homeowners with equipment that improves the taste and quality of water. Filters also remove dangerous contaminants associated with health problems. Water softeners remove minerals in the water, making cleaning easier and leaving skin and hair looking better. Soft water helps protect appliances and plumbing and can reduce household expenses.