7 Mac Computer Tips and Features Beginner Mac Users Need to Know

The Pew Research Center has found that over 90% of American adults own smartphones. With computing devices at the tips of our fingers, why would we even consider using a Mac?

Mac computers have changed since 1984 and continue to adapt to the times. With the overhaul of the latest model last year, Apple has introduced its most advanced operating system and hardware yet.

Are you an Apple gadget user? Read on to discover tips and features beginner Mac users must know about.

1. The Apple Ecosystem

Apple devices are designed to work together seamlessly. This means you can easily share files and sync data between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple is known for its security and privacy features. So if you’re worried about data leaks or malware, rest assured that your devices are safe. You may also check this article about how to clear your browsing history on Mac https://setapp.com/how-to/delete-browsing-history-on-mac. (For a little added privacy and security)

Apple offers a wide range of services and applications that can help you with everything from productivity to entertainment. So whether you’re a first-time iPhone user or a seasoned Mac user, there’s something for you in the Apple ecosystem.

2. The Finder

The Finder is the default application for managing files on a Mac. It’s what you use to browse your files and folders and launch applications. It has some handy features that you may not be aware of.

For example, you can use it to create shortcut keys for your most frequently used applications.

You can also use it to quickly find files on your computer. To do this, simply type in the name of the file you’re looking for in the search bar.

It also has a variety of different views that you can use to view your files. For example, you can choose to view your files in list view, icon view, or column view. To change the view, simply click on the View menu and then choose the view you want to use.

3. The MacOS Dock

For beginner Mac users, the Dock is a toolbar that is located at the bottom of the screen. It allows you to quickly access and launch applications, open documents, and more.

To add an application to the Dock, simply drag and drop the icon from the Applications folder into the Dock. To remove an icon, drag and drop the icon off of it.

You can customize the Dock by adding spacers, which are small, blank icons that you can use to group items in it. To add a spacer, open the Finder, go to the Applications folder, and then drag the Extras folder into the Dock. Next, open the Extras folder and drag the Spacer icon into the Dock.

You can also change the size of the icons by going to System Preferences > Dock. Here, you can adjust the size of the icons and also turn on magnification, which will make the icons larger when you hover your mouse over them.

4. The OS X Terminal

The OS X Terminal allows users to access the underlying UNIX operating system that powers OS X. It is a powerful tool that lets you control your computer using text commands.

To open the Terminal, go to Applications > Utilities > Terminal. Once you’ve launched the Terminal, you can start typing commands.

To see a list of all the available commands, type “man” followed by the command you’re interested in (e.g. “man ls” to learn about the “ls” command).

To learn more about a particular command, you can also type “man -k” followed by a keyword (e.g. “man -k delete” to see a list of all commands that deal with deleting files).

Finally, to quit the Terminal, type “exit” at the prompt.

This can be incredibly useful for configuring your system, managing files, and even running scripts and programs.

5. The MacOS Siri

Siri is a digital assistant built into Apple devices. It can answer questions, make recommendations, and perform tasks. It is a great tool for beginners because it is easy to use and can be helpful in a variety of situations.

To use Siri, simply hold down the Command key and press the Space bar. This will bring up the Siri interface. You can then ask it a question or give it a command.

One of the most useful features of Siri is its ability to search the web. Simply ask it a question and it will use the internet to find an answer. This can be helpful when you need to look up something quickly.

It can also open and close apps, as well as perform tasks within apps. For example, you can ask Siri to send a message or email.

Beginner users can also take advantage of Siri’s integration with Apple’s other services. For example, you can ask Siri to set a reminder or timer.

6. The MacOS iCloud

iCloud is a cloud-based storage system that lets you access your files from any Apple device. You can store photos, videos, music, documents, and more in iCloud and share them with family and friends. You can also use iCloud to back up your Mac, so you never have to worry about losing important files.

To get started with iCloud, simply go to System Preferences and click on iCloud. Here, you can choose which files you’d like to store in iCloud and choose whether to enable iCloud backups. Once you’ve got iCloud set up, you can start using all of its features.

One of the best things about iCloud is that it lets you access your files from anywhere. Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can always get to your documents, photos, and other files. Simply open the iCloud app on your Mac or iOS device and sign in with your Apple ID.

7. The MacOS Keyboard Shortcuts

There are a lot of shortcuts built into the MacOS that can save you time and effort when you know how to use them. The list of shortcuts below is the most essential for new Mac users to know.

Command-C: Copy

Command-V: Paste

Command-X: Cut

Command-Z: Undo

Command-A: Select All

Command-Shift-3: Take a screenshot of your entire screen

Option-Command-ESC: Force Quit

Control-Option-Command-8: Show View Options

Space bar: Quick Look

Option-Command-L: Open the Downloads folder

Control-Option-Command-D: Show/hide the Dock

A Unique Experience For Mac Users

If you’re new to the world of Apple, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about. After all, aren’t all computers essentially the same? Not quite. Now we know that the Apple ecosystem offers a unique user experience to Mac users that can be tailored to your individual needs.

