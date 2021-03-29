5 Ways to Keep Your Spine Healthy and Happy

Your spine is one of the most important parts of your body, even if you don’t often give it much thought. It does more than provide support and strength. It also ensures you have flexibility and it protects all the main nerves in your body. These are the ones that take signals from your brain to the relevant organs, helping to ensure you can perform any task you wish.

Having a healthy and happy spine is instrumental to enjoying life. That’s why you need to take a look at the following 5 ways to keep your spine happy and healthy.

1. Get It Checked

Too many of us visit the doctor when we have a problem instead of to prevent problems from arising. Spinal issues can be very serious and will generally involve seeing a brain surgeon as the spine and brain are entwined.

Having a regular check-up means that problems can be identified early and you can take steps to prevent them from becoming worse. If you haven’t recently had an appointment it’s time to get yourself one.

2. Get the Right Sleep Support

Your spine works hard all day supporting your body and helping you move. You need to reward it at night by allowing it to relax. This ensures it sits in the correct position and gives any damage the opportunity to heal.

It’s a good idea to invest in a medium-firm mattress as this gives your back the most support. You may also want to place a pillow under your knees to reduce stress on your back. This only works if you sleep on your back, if you’re a side-sleeper then the pillow can go between your legs

3. Exercise

It’s not surprising to find exercise popping up on this list. You need to focus on the core muscles, these are the ones in your abdomen and lower back. The stronger these are the less the strain will be on your back.

These muscles aren’t generally used much in everyday activities. You need to target them through specific exercises. This includes the front walkout and back walkout with an exercise ball. Reverse crunches and extensions are also a good option.

4. Good Shoes

You may not realize it but the shoes you wear make a difference to your spine! Supportive shoes will help to ensure your feet are comfortable and that your weight is evenly distributed. This translates through your spine, helping your body to stay in alignment, effectively decreasing strain on your back.

5. Massage

A good back massage is very pleasant and beneficial. Massaging loosens the muscles and surrounding tissues, reducing pressure on the spine. This can also help to decrease inflammation, alleviating pain in the spine.

The best back massage doesn’t need to be vigorous. Research suggests that a medium-level massage is the most beneficial to your spine health.

The secret to a healthy and happy spine is to start thinking about the importance of your spine and how you can help it to stay healthy. Prevention is easier than cure, start looking after your spine today and you’ll notice the difference.