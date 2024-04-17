5 Video Marketing Content Ideas for Your Business

There are billions of internet users around the world. And according to research, an incredible 91.8% of them watch online videos. If you want to promote your business, utilizing video content is almost essential to compete with other content creators and make your brand stand out online. Here are five social media video marketing ideas to showcase your business to a larger audience.

Start with a great template

You could just upload a video to your various social media accounts. But if you really want to stand out, consider adding graphics, text, animations, or a unique layout to your video content. Of course, you don’t have time to learn all about motion graphics to create such eye-catching content. That’s where templates come in.

There are thousands of free customizable social media marketing templates available on websites like PosterMyWall. Simply find a template that best fits your brand, upload your video, customize the information in the easy drag-and-drop editor, and you’re ready to post to your various social accounts.

Templates are the best way to create professional-level video content without needing professional-level animation or editing skills — or the time to learn them.

Go behind the scenes

Engaging with a company isn’t like engaging with a person. Businesses can sometimes feel cold and impersonal to customers. Put a human face on your business and better engage with your customers by showing behind-the-scenes content.

Behind-the-scenes videos are a great way to not only show off your amazing operation, but they can also show that your business is more than just a business; it’s a collection of hard-working and creative people!

For example, take a quick video of your friendly associates getting ready to open the store in the morning or the warehouse crew packing the latest product. When social media users can see the joy and passion that drives your business, it helps them engage and feel closer to your brand, encouraging them to become loyal customers.

Answer a question

Customers always have questions. Whether it’s about how your services solve a problem, how your product works, or simply questions about your business, people are curious! Answering your customers’ most pressing questions makes great video content.

Think about the most common questions your customers ask on a regular basis. For example, if you run a landscaping company, you could simply film yourself talking about the types of grass that grow best in your environment. Anyone looking for landscaping advice would be interested to hear what you have to say, and you can establish yourself as an industry expert. When it comes time to spread more seed, all your social media followers will come straight to you!

To make your social media content even more engaging, you could even ask your followers to provide questions that you can answer in later videos. You could also “go live” on platforms like Facebook or YouTube and answer questions in a real-time conversation.

Customer testimonials

Branded marketing doesn’t always feel authentic. Of course a business is going to say their products or services are the best. However, if someone hears a positive review from a real customer, they’re more likely to believe it. Up to 92% of customers read online reviews before purchasing anything! What if you brought the positive reviews straight to your social media followers with customer testimonial videos?

Invite one of your many satisfied customers to record a video about how much they like your product and upload it to your social media feeds. Whether you film the review in-house or let the customer do it themselves, this type of user-generated content (UGC) tends to feel more authentic, which makes your products and services seem that much more valuable to other potential customers.

Product teaser videos

Do you have a new product or service coming soon? Why not tease the announcement with some social media videos?

Product teaser videos make great social media content to build a buzz about an upcoming announcement. You can see this type of content in action all over the internet. Simply take a quick video of the upcoming product, black it out or obscure it in some way, and add an announcement or release date at the end of the footage.

Your customers will wonder what the product could possibly be, getting them excited for the release. Teaser videos are quick, easy, and effective video marketing content for all your social media channels.

Make more social media videos to promote your business

In 2023, video content is king! Brands in almost every industry are increasing their video production budgets to create more video content than ever before. When you’re ready to take your video promotion game up a notch, start with professional social media templates, go behind the scenes, answer some of your customers’ most pressing questions, add a few testimonials, and tease some upcoming products.

Social media was made for video. And with some high-quality video content uploaded to your business’s social feeds, you’ll be able to better stand out from the competition and engage with your followers to promote all your products and services.