5 Tips for Managing a Baseball Field

If there is one time of year baseball fans look forward to it would be those warm summer months when they can get out to watch their teams in action. In fact, there’s nothing like a good baseball game to get fans out into the fresh air, especially after so many months of being indoors because of cold, blustery weather.

However, managing a baseball field in those months when showers and thunderstorms can literally eat holes in the field is no picnic! Whether you are in charge of managing a high school, college, or pro field, protecting that field is one of your main responsibilities. The following five tips should help you manage your field efficiently so that when that first pitch is thrown, you know your players are safe and ready to give it their all.

1. Keep an Eye on the Weather

One thing you will definitely want to do is keep an eye on the weather forecast. A slight shower will not harm your field, but a summer storm can wreak havoc, making it necessary to get out there and do some major groundwork before you can even practice for an upcoming game. There are, in fact, covers for baseball fields that can protect the entire infield. These can extend all the way around all bases, including home and, of course, the pitcher’s mound. You can simply pull it off after the storm has passed, knowing that your players can run safely without worrying about muddy patches between the bases.

2. Test the Soil Annually

There is nothing worse than a brown outfield. Even if you have plenty of rain that should keep the grass green and growing well, there could be deficiencies in the soil preventing grass from taking up nutrients needed for it to stay healthy and green. Once the test is complete, you will know the ph level and then what kinds of nutrients it is lacking, and you will not be wasting money on products that will make little to no difference.

3. Begin Each Season by Checking the Infield Grade

As mentioned above, there is nothing that will cancel a game, or practice for that matter, quite like puddles forming around where players need to safely run. A long, cold, and icy or snowy winter can ruin the grading done the previous season. Always make sure there is a runoff around the infield to prevent holes that will accumulate mud even after light showers.

4. Be Careful Mowing Growth

Another thing that the pros suggest is that you carefully monitor how much grass is being mowed each time. It is recommended that you never mow more than 1/3 of the growth because that will have a negative impact on future growth. Not only can it bring the grass too low for playing on in the outfield, but it can prevent grass from taking vital nutrients from the earth or sufficient sun for photosynthesis. It is vital that you keep the grass just long enough to provide a good surface for players while giving the plants the ability to pick up nutrients from the ground and the sun.

5. Keep Everything Picked Up After Each Game

One thing most managers do is assign players or team helpers to pick up all equipment after each game. Not only does this help to keep bats, mitts, helmets, and other equipment in good shape but it protects the field as well. This is something you will always see at college and pro levels after every game. Before heading to the locker rooms, everything is picked up and brought in.

These tips should help you keep your field in tip top shape so that you can get out there with minimum fuss each and every day ready for that one command over the loudspeakers: “Let’s Play Ball!”