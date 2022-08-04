If you’re looking to take your trip to Iceland from good to great, then South Iceland needs to be your top priority, says GuideToIceland. Here, you’ll find some of the most breathtaking natural wonders on earth, and plenty of opportunities to see them all up close. To make sure you get the most out of your trip, start planning with these five reasons to visit South Iceland and these five ways to explore it like a local.

5 Reasons to Visit South Iceland & How to Make the Most of Your Trip

1) Geysir Geothermal Area

The Geysir Geothermal Area is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iceland, according to CNN. The area is home to several geysers, including the famous Strokkur, which erupts every few minutes. There are also a number of hiking trails in the area, making it a great place to explore. One thing to remember is that when you visit the geyser you should wear comfortable shoes. You’ll be doing a lot of walking, so make sure you’re wearing comfortable shoes. Also, bring a jacket. Even if it’s summer, it can get chilly in Iceland.

2) The Golden Circle

The Golden Circle is one of the most popular tourist routes in Iceland for good reason. It takes you through some of the country’s most stunning landscapes, including Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss waterfall, and Geysir geothermal area. Plus, it’s easy to do on your own – just rent a car and go. If you want to see more but don’t have time for a multi-day tour, head out from Reykjavik by yourself and explore southern Iceland. It is recommended that you hire an SUV with 4WD capabilities so that you can get around when weather conditions deteriorate. Try not to book more than 3 days away from Reykjavik unless you’re heading north or south as distances between towns are great and roads sometimes are very windy, bumpy, narrow, or steep.

3) Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions for a reason. The geothermal water is rich in minerals and said to have healing properties (source), making it the perfect place to relax and unwind. Plus, the lagoon is surrounded by a stunning lava field, making it a truly unique experience.

4) Reykjavik City Tour

Reykjavik is the capital and largest city in Iceland, with a population of over 120,000. It’s a great place to start your trip, as there’s plenty to see and do. The best way to see Reykjavik is by taking a city tour. This way you’ll get an overview of all the main sights and attractions, as well as some insider tips from your guide.

5) Mount Esja

Mount Esja is one of the most popular hiking spots in Iceland. The views from the top are incredible, and there are a variety of trails to suit all fitness levels. To get to the trailheads, you can either drive or take a bus from Reykjavik. Once you’re at the base of the mountain, it’s a pretty straightforward hike to the top. Just be sure to wear proper footwear and bring plenty of water. The trailhead is easily accessible by bus from the city centre, making it a great option for those short on time. Once you reach the summit, you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of Reykjavik and the surrounding area. Just be sure to bring plenty of water and some snacks, as the hike can take up to four hours round-trip.