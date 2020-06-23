5 Plastic Surgery Tips for First-Time Patients

Making the decision to go under the knife is not one that anyone should take lightly. Surgery can be complex and if some of today’s reality shows are anything to go by, there’s a lot that can go wrong if you don’t approach it correctly.

With this being said, surgery can also be a positive, life-changing experience when you take the time to do your homework and partner with the right surgeon.

Getting plastic surgery for the first time can feel like a daunting thought but it doesn’t have to be.

Top Plastic Surgery Tips for First-Timers

1. Choose Your Surgeon Carefully

This honestly can’t be stressed enough. The surgeon you choose to assist you will make the biggest difference to your results as well as your overall experience. First-time patients should only ever consult with a board-certified surgeon who has the necessary experience and qualifications. Surgeons train for years for a reason. It’s what allows them to produce superior results, while still making patient safety a top priority. According to a plastic surgeon from Perth, WA Dr Anh, a good surgeon is also someone who takes the time to listen to your needs and concerns. They should also explain all of your options to you and gives you time to think things through. A surgeon who tries to talk you into scheduling a procedure or doesn’t take you through all your options isn’t always the best choice.

2. Get Another Opinion

While at least three different opinions are recommended, patients should always aim to at least get a second opinion. What one surgeon tells you is best, might not always be the truth. If you haven’t received a referral from someone you know, it’s always in your best interest to get a second and third opinion from other reputable surgeons. At the end of the day, when you’re able to walk away with amazing results, this extra effort will seem well worth it.

3. Understand What Can Be Achieved

Having realistic expectations is a must before pursuing any kind of surgical procedure. There’s a difference between what you would like to achieve and what can realistically be achieved. Plastic surgery results are, for the most part, permanent, so you also want to be sure you’re doing it for the right reasons. If you’re choosing to undergo surgery because someone else convinced you to, take a step back and think again. Plastic surgery is about what you want, not what somebody else thinks will look good. Plastic surgery is a big deal, so treat it as such. Along with understanding what can be achieved, you should also understand any risks associated with the procedure you’re considering.

4. Consider Combining Procedures

If you are considering more than one procedure, you may want to look into the option of a combination procedure. There are a number of benefits associated with a combination procedure. For one, you will only need to pay one set of hospital, surgeon and anaesthetist fees. You will also only need to plan for one recovery period, which is especially convenient if you have children or a demanding career. A mummy makeover is one popular example of a combination surgery that is often undertaken.

5. Prepare Your Body and Mind

The healthier your body and mind are (especially in this time of coronavirus), the better your surgical experience will be. A healthy body results in fewer complications and a smoother recovery. For example, by not smoking in the weeks leading up to and after your surgery, your blood flow and oxygen levels are better and your immune system is stronger. Eating right, staying hydrated and exercising are all small steps that you can take to have a more positive surgical experience. Preparing yourself mentally for your procedure and getting support from friends and family will also make a difference before and after your surgery.

Being prepared for plastic surgery is one of the best first steps you can take and these basic tips will get you off to a good start. Find a surgeon and medical team who make you feel comfortable throughout the surgical process. This means being able to ask questions and voice your concerns at any stage.