4 Effective Things You Should Do if You Need Money Now

Did you know that the annual inflation rate in the United States went up 9.1% this past June (2022)? If you are dealing with money problems and need money now to make things less tight, then we are here to share some of the best side gigs to help you. We have put together this short list of things you can do to make extra cash.

Read on to learn more.

1. Sell Your Car

If you have a car, an option to make some quick cash is to sell it. Websites such as Bidlane make it easier for people to sell their car in just a few minutes. Long gone are the days of having to negotiate and go back and forth on a settlement.

Places can give you a quote after answering a few short questions about your vehicle and give you an offer contingent on your vehicle being in the condition that you say it is in. You will have your money before you know it, as long as you are honest when completing the questionnaire.

2. Side Jobs

A side gig can help supplement your income where you can choose a job that is not long term. There are several side gigs available such as delivering groceries, delivering fast food, driving people around, delivering pizza, etc.

A side gig is a great way to have extra money and not feel so tight with your current income.

3. Tutor

Thanks to technology, you can offer to tutor online or if you live near a school or a library, you can offer your tutoring services to locals. This is a great option to make quick money teaching something you love and are good at.

There are also platforms online where you can sign up and offer your services. Keep in mind that these platforms will probably charge a small commission for allowing you to host your tutoring services. Also, certain sites might have requirements on where you have to live and degrees or certifications that you need to have in order to offer tutoring via their website and platform.

This is an option that is flexible enough to do around your schedule and any existing personal and work commitments you already have.

4. Sell Old Clothes

If you go through your closet, you probably have a few pieces of clothing you don’t wear anymore. You can go to a second hand store such as Plato’s closet that offers cash for your lightly worn clothing.

You can also use websites like eBay or Poshmark to post pictures of your old clothing pieces and sell them.

Need Money Now

If you need money now, you can try one or all of the above tips on our list. Hopefully, you are feeling more confident about getting through these financial issues with a few less headaches.

If this blog post came in handy, please continue browsing our finance section for our latest tips and guides.