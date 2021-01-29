4 Cool Houses for Sale in Lakewood Ranch Today

Are you considering living in a planned community? Does the thought of living as a community with all social amenities nearby linger in your mind? Then you should consider buying a home in Lakewood Ranch. This is a well thought and carefully planned community boasting modern houses and beautiful scenery. It is a prestigious and safe neighborhood, meaning it is ideal for bringing up a family, or somewhere you can retire to. If you need a home in this beautiful community, check out some properties for sale at Living Vogue. Below are cool houses for sale in Lakewood Ranch right now…

1. 7953 Royal Birkdale Circle

This custom single-family house is located at Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. The house was built in 2000, and as you would expect with a custom home, the home has a lot to offer. The property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full-size bathrooms. It sits on 0.357 Acres, and offers living space of up to 3,522 square feet. The breathtaking Lake Home Site makes this property irresistible.

The house oozes quality, and has been built with great attention to detail. Some of the luxury features include built-ins, tray ceilings, an exquisite gas fireplace, plantation shutters, and beautiful tiles. In addition, you get a modern kitchen, large walk-in pantry, aquarium, beautiful gardens, a 3 car garage, sliding doors, oversized lanai, heating pool and spa, and much more. The property is surrounded by many social amenities making it a worthy purchase. Price – $795,000

2. 15527 Leven Links Place

The property is located near a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Country Club East: Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. The house features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and sits on 8,564 Square feet of land. The living space is 2,152 Square feet, and all rooms are spacious and well lit. The house was built in 2010, and therefore, it has all the modern amenities that you would expect to find.

Among the many features that make this house stand out include designer touches, a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, a large one-level island with seating, and quality cabinetry. Other upgrades include tray ceiling, custom window treatments, new HVAC, a formal dining area, and wood floors throughout the living areas. You also get to enjoy community amenities such as 3 pools, a golf course, a fitness center, and so much more. The property is listed for sale for $449,500.

3. 13045 Sorrento Way

This single-family house is located at Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211, and offers the best of Florida living. The house features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. It occupies 10,350 Square feet of land, and the living area is approximately 3,057 square feet. The house offers excellent views, and it is well-lit thanks to the big windows. The home was built in 2018, and therefore it is relatively new with all the modern touches.

Some great features that make this house irresistible include a Pallazion open floor plan, a modern kitchen with the best appliances and plenty of counter space, a center island, a step-in pantry, and glass display cabinets. In addition, you get to enjoy great views and has close proximity to social amenities. Price – $850,000.

4. 7827 Heritage Classic Court

This is a traditional design house that was built in 1997. The property is located in Muirfield: Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. You will enjoy complete privacy in the house, while admiring the lush landscaped front yard. This property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home sits on 7,841 square feet of land, and the living area is approximately 2,310 square feet.

This modern home offers modern living needs such as plantation shutters, engineered wood floors, open floor plan features, a modern kitchen with all appliances in place, and beautiful and spacious bedrooms. Some of the recent upgrades include interior paint, lighting fixtures, HVAC system, and ceiling fans. You can own this property for $415,000 and enjoy the Lakewood Ranch lifestyle.