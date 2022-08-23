10 Reasons To Get on the Connected Home Bandwagon

With advances in technology, we’re now closer to a connected home than ever before. You may think a smart home would be complicated and expensive, but it doesn’t have to be.

There are many simple ways to start upgrading your home with cutting-edge technology. Today, you can now automate your home to control the lights and temperature. You can set your lights to turn on and off at specific times.

Cameras and smart lights can also notify you. With this technology, you’re safer and more secure in your home.

Here are some more reasons to get on the connected home bandwagon. Let’s get started!

1. Advanced Entertainment

Though many people are contented with their regular television and entertainment setup, there are many reasons to get on the connected home bandwagon.

You can also create settings that allow you to turn on your television with a simple voice command. A connected home allows you to access a wealth of content that you might not be able to get with regular television.

You can stream movies, television shows, and music from a variety of different sources. You can also download games and apps that can provide you with hours of entertainment.

2. More Convenient

The increasing popularity of remote monitoring means you can now keep an eye on your home, no matter where you are, using a variety of devices.

A connected home is a dwelling equipped with smart technology that allows the homeowner to remotely control and monitor the home’s systems and appliances.

This includes everything from the heating and cooling system to the locks on the doors.

3. More Energy-Efficient

As we become more energy efficient, we are able to do more with less. This means that we can use less energy to power our homes and businesses, and have more energy left over for other activities.

The connected home is becoming more energy efficient as well, with devices that can learn your habits and adjust themselves accordingly.

You can also set timers and schedule tasks, allowing you to save more on energy bills.

4. Increased Security

The technological advances over the past decade have led to the development of the connected home, which refers to the home automation system that allows homeowners to control various aspects of their home security via a central device.

You can also check out Plume if you want to get started on a connected home. They even offer parental controls and motion sensing. It is easy to set up and use, making it a great option for people who are not tech-savvy.

5. Monitored Fitness

With a connected home, you can monitor your fitness progress, set goals, and receive personalized feedback. You can also get support and motivation from friends and family.

You can also connect with other fitness users to compare your results and find new workout partners. Users can make the planet healthier and more connected.

6. More Organized

A connected home can help you to get and stay organized. With smart devices that track your comings and goings, you can know exactly what needs to be done and when.

This means it can help you keep track of appointments, events, and tasks. It can also help you keep track of your family’s activities and whereabouts. A connected home can help you live a more organized and productive life.

7. More Eco-Friendly

As consumers become more and more conscientious about their environment, many people are looking for ways to be more green in their everyday lives.

You can be more eco-friendly. A connected home can reduce your energy consumption and can help to reduce your carbon footprint while protecting the environment.

8. Peace of Mind

Everyone can agree that it offers peace of mind. For most people, the peace of mind that comes with a connected home is worth the investment. Knowing that your home is safe, even when you’re not there, is a priceless feeling.

It also includes more key factors like keeping an eye on your home when you’re away or getting alerts if there’s a fire.

And with more and more devices and appliances becoming connected, it’s only a matter of time before everyone is on the connected home bandwagon. So, why not get ahead of the curve and enjoy the benefits now?

9. Save Money

Smart home technology is becoming more and more popular and for a good reason. Here are a few reasons why you should get on the connected home bandwagon to save money.

Smart Thermostats

It can provide you with data that can help you understand your energy usage and find ways to further reduce your costs. If you’re looking for ways to save money and be more efficient, a smart thermostat is a great option.

If you also have a Nest Thermostat E, you could save even more.

Smart Lights

Connected lighting is one of the easiest ways to save energy and money. If you have smart lights that are compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you can even control them hands-free.

Smart Appliances

A smart fridge can help you save on your grocery bills by keeping track of what you have and what you need. Smart washers and dryers can also save you money on your energy bills, and some can even be controlled remotely.

10. Great Investment

A smart home is a topic of discussion these days. All the big tech companies are investing in it and it’s where the market is headed. A connected home is likely to increase in value more than a non-connected home, making it a great investment for the future.

With the ever-growing technological advances we have made, it is no surprise that the future of the home is moving towards a more connected model.

Connected Home for a Better Future

Now that you’ve learned all about the benefits of getting a connected home, it is time to start putting your plans together so you can enjoy this exciting home transformation.

When you are thinking of methods to improve your house, you need to consider safety to make sure you don’t worry the entire time you’re living there.

So, make sure to check out this guide to keep yourself and your family protected whether you are living in a connected home or living entirely off the grid.

