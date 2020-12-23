10 Best Retro Video Games of All Time

What are the best retro video games? The gaming industry has come a long way over the past decade, but it’s nice to get back to basics sometimes. Games like Fortnite and Overwatch have recently set a new bar with a ton of additional content and cosmetic effects, and many other studios have taken up the baton.

Although here everything is far from so happy, with all these battle passes and tinsel. However, in the modern world there is still a place for games that bypass the general trends, preferring a kind of rose-colored glasses, from Doom-like first-person shooters to tributes to the early days of the Internet. To play it there are retro game console with built-in games.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great retro video games online on the PC. Indie developers are constantly making games for old-school gamers, so the selection here is decent. It is also important to note that although the aesthetics of retro titles date back to the days when we only dreamed of reviewing with a mouse, otherwise they are quite modern on outsource game development.

Donkey Kong

Although at first glance it seems that the entry threshold for the new-old Donkey Kong is surprisingly low, over time it becomes clear that Retro Studio released one of the most hardcore platformers in many, many years a few years ago. Since the second half of the game, he does not forgive mistakes on the retro video games console.

King’s Quest

From the classic journey of the knight Graham behind the mirror of Merlin to the dragon’s lair, they made a training level. In a long and completely straight corridor, all kinds of tests were evenly placed: press the button in time, press the button in time … well, to secure, press the button again!

There is only one puzzle from the classic quest: perform three actions in the right order. Along the way, we do not know why they teach the tactics of secret passage: Graham jumps into bed and covers himself with a blanket so that the dragon does not notice him.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time

One of the best, classic video games online, beat ’em up scroller based on the 1987 animated television series. This time, Schroeder has a cunning new plan! He stole the Statue of Liberty itself just as the Ninja Turtles were about to kick his ass. On top of that, he opened a time portal and sent them back to the past!

Super Mario Bros

Talking about 2D platformers about Mario – why bother? Everyone knows everything perfectly. Mario collects coins, eats mushrooms and jumps on the heads of the turtles. Mini Series New Super Mario Bros. just like that – she takes classic pieces from the 80s and early 90s and interprets them in a modern engine, sometimes adding some interesting feature like “collect a billion coins”.

The Legend of Zelda

The largest and most ambitious Nintendo game in the company’s history. It was ranked second on the Metacritic Top Games of All Time, generating additional buzz around the new Switch console. But this is in the West, where many players and journalists grew up on Zelda and are used to literally praying for each new episode of the series.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

It’s no secret that SEGA has forgotten how to make good games about Sonic – the community continues to scold each new “hack” about the blue hedgehog, whether it be games for stationary or portable platforms, or retro games for mobile or tablets. However, many people forget that this was not always the case – back in 1991, the original Sonic The Hedgehog game was released for the SEGA Mega Drive system, which is a two-dimensional platformer in which the main character with thorns rushes through the levels at high speeds to catchy music.

Asteroids

The best-selling Atari arcade machine of all time, Asteroids, was a game changer. Released in December 1979, Atari exploded in popularity with the public. This game single-handedly destroyed the Space Invaders monopoly in the world of video games.

Pong

In the story, we play for the Racket, which ended up in the service of the king. He instructs us to find and take four artifacts for ourselves in order to put an end to the evil forces that seep through the “Scary Door”. The structure of PONG Quest is the classic Zelda, only without puzzles, with random encounters from Pokémon and Pong-style battles.

Pac-Man

During the game you control a yellow ball, try to escape from ghosts in cunning mazes and collect pellets. Having collected a sufficient amount, fruits appear in the center of the screen, which transfer the character to the next level, where everything repeats.

Final Fantasy Series

Final Fantasy hardly needs any introduction: the legendary Square (Enix) series has long been a part of mainstream culture alongside DOOM, Dungeons & Dragons and Metal Gear Solid. Constantly keeping pace with progress and fashion trends, the cycle adapts, evolves, changes genres and mechanics from part to part. Therefore, no FF release can be confused with another.